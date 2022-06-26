Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.34 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $104.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

