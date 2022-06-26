Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $472,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $131.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

