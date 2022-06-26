Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $876,499.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,490.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,328,796 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

EW stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.20. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

