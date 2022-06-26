Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $496,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 230,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $84,047,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.88.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $293.36 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.61.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

