Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $622,000 Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Square were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 588.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Square by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,165 shares of company stock worth $15,293,935 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Square from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Square to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Square from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Square from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

SQ stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.30 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.87. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.