Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.94 and a one year high of $86.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

