Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $31,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO stock opened at $277.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.58.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

