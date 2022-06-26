Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $1.64 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,790 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $160,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.96) to GBX 2,551 ($31.25) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.48) to GBX 2,860 ($35.03) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.01) to GBX 2,550 ($31.23) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

