Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIL. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.45 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.43.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.