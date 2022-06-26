Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIL. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.45 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.43.

