Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 355,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,075,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $206.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.27 and its 200 day moving average is $237.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

