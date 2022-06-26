Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Kroger were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $48.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

