Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Clorox were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $140.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.