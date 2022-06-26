Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $50,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.04. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

