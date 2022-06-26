Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Makes New $599,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $287,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,277 shares of company stock worth $1,448,198 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

