Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 303 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $120,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,127,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 4,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 34.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 59 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

GOOG stock opened at $2,370.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,298.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2,593.26. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

