Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 575 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alteryx stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $90.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.64.
About Alteryx (Get Rating)
Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alteryx (AYX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.