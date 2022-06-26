Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 575 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $90.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

