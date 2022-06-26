Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 700 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,385 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,450 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,784,000 after acquiring an additional 413,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Exact Sciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,388,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,922,000 after acquiring an additional 406,554 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.85.

EXAS stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $133.99.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

