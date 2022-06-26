Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $125.17 and a one year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.85.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

