Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 123 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 296.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,715,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in NVIDIA by 297.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,167,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $656,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,034 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,668 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $171.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $153.28 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.