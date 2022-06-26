Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,500 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CSX were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank boosted its position in CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

