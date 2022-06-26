Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 21,790 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,790 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Yum China were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $67.05.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

