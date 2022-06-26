Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 2,300 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

SCZ stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $79.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Get Rating)

