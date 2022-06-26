Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 300 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $145.82 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $141.18 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.73.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

