Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 39 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $302.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $278.15 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

