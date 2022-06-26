Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 400 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $66.22 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.99.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

