Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $203.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.16 and a 200-day moving average of $229.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

