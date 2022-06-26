Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 661 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Southern were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,826 shares of company stock worth $15,368,444 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO opened at $69.83 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

