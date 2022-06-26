Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 675 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,623,000 after purchasing an additional 822,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,273,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,573 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $143.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.60. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 164.88%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

