Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 800 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in BP were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in BP by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.84%.

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.02.

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.