Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Entergy were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 201,089 shares of company stock worth $23,854,658 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETR opened at $110.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.11. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

