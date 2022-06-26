Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Up 9.5%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.57 and last traded at $50.54. 10,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 262,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.57.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,172,505.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,349.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $358,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,944. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

