GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $14.31 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.9% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $141.66 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.26. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

