GPM Growth Investors Inc. Purchases 592 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,575 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 7.9% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $267.70 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

