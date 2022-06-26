Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $30.42

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.42, but opened at $31.85. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 2 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $733.55 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.05%.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

