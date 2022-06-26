Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $25.52 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,236,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,291.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2,587.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

