H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FUL. Citigroup lowered their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of FUL opened at $61.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.11. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

