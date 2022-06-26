Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 29.20 ($0.36).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HMSO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.39) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.38) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.40) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 20.43 ($0.25) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £941.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 19.68 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 40.22 ($0.49).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

