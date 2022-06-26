Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSOGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 29.20 ($0.36).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HMSO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.39) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.38) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.40) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 20.43 ($0.25) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £941.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 19.68 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 40.22 ($0.49).

About Hammerson (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

