HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $182.33 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.13 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

