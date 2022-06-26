Head to Head Analysis: Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) vs. Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Heritage Southeast Bancorporation alerts:

0.0% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Cincinnati Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Cincinnati Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 1.96 $13.81 million $1.85 11.41 Cincinnati Bancorp $17.77 million 2.47 $1.65 million N/A N/A

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 17.97% N/A N/A Cincinnati Bancorp 4.24% 1.58% 0.27%

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About Cincinnati Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction and land loans; commercial business loans; and consumer loans. The company also invests in securities, primarily mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as CF Bancorp and changed its name to Cincinnati Bancorp in March 2015. Cincinnati Bancorp was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.