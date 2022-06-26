Head-To-Head Contrast: Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) & Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Birchcliff Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $93.42 million 9.96 $67.83 million $2.41 10.28 Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 2.35 $251.08 million $1.21 5.45

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals. Birchcliff Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 76.70% 68.83% 66.60% Birchcliff Energy 40.32% 22.71% 13.89%

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $3.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Dorchester Minerals pays out 125.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Birchcliff Energy pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dorchester Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dorchester Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dorchester Minerals and Birchcliff Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00

Birchcliff Energy has a consensus target price of $11.22, indicating a potential upside of 70.03%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Birchcliff Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Birchcliff Energy (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Its asset portfolio also includes various other properties, including the Elmworth and Progress areas of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 200,712 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,022 million barrels of oil equivalent. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

