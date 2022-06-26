Head to Head Contrast: Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) versus DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

This table compares Tenon Medical and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical N/A N/A N/A DarioHealth -311.13% -73.61% -65.27%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tenon Medical and DarioHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 DarioHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tenon Medical presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.56%. DarioHealth has a consensus target price of $17.44, indicating a potential upside of 228.39%. Given DarioHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Tenon Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenon Medical and DarioHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $160,000.00 181.25 N/A N/A N/A DarioHealth $20.51 million 5.69 -$76.76 million ($4.00) -1.33

Tenon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DarioHealth.

Summary

DarioHealth beats Tenon Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenon Medical (Get Rating)

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

About DarioHealth (Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems. It also provides smart glucose meters; bluetooth connected blood pressure cuff; digital scales; biofeedback sensor devices; and diabetes management programs, including lifestyle changes, healthy eating, advanced tracking, and live coaching. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.