Head to Head Survey: ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) vs. Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ExlService and Mastercard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $1.12 billion 4.40 $114.76 million $3.48 42.65 Mastercard $18.88 billion 17.02 $8.69 billion $9.61 34.39

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than ExlService. Mastercard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ExlService and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 10.00% 20.12% 11.54% Mastercard 47.70% 133.72% 25.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of ExlService shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mastercard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ExlService and Mastercard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 3 3 0 2.50 Mastercard 1 1 14 0 2.81

ExlService currently has a consensus target price of $147.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.96%. Mastercard has a consensus target price of $422.94, indicating a potential upside of 27.97%. Given Mastercard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mastercard is more favorable than ExlService.

Summary

Mastercard beats ExlService on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. It also offers CareRadius, an integrated care management offering; and health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement to healthcare payers, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, and life sciences organizations. Further, it offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, payment integrity and care management, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; prepaid programs and management services; commercial credit and debit payment products and solutions; and payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence solutions for parties to transact, as well as proprietary insights, drawing on principled use of consumer, and merchant data services. In addition, the company offers analytics, test and learn, consulting, managed services, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants. Further, it provides open banking and digital identity platforms services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.