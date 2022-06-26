Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $33,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $26.10 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

