Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1,233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Shares of V opened at $205.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

