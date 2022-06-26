Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 3,734 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

NYSE HD opened at $283.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $290.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

