Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) traded up 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.74. 38,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,161,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -55.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.