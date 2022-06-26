Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 7.5% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $9,817,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $1,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,291.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2,587.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.