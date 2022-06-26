HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $25.19

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.19, but opened at $26.22. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth $240,000. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

