Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock Holdings Increased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.46%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

