Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Trading 6.6% Higher

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.21 and last traded at $35.08. 17,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,295,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

